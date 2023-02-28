Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $30.93 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average is $30.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $2,902,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,638 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,935.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

