Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for TransMedics Group, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for TransMedics Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.23). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TransMedics Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TransMedics Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 36.39% and a negative net margin of 38.77%. The firm had revenue of $31.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 224.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TMDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $77.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.23. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $79.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,227,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,338,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,192,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 957,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,083,000 after acquiring an additional 400,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,502,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $84,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $84,643. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $84,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,643. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Miriam Provost sold 3,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $213,167.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,522 shares of company stock worth $11,380,582 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

