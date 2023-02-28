Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Reduced by Raymond James

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SSL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.32.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 1.2 %

Insider Transactions at Sandstorm Gold

TSE SSL opened at C$6.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.66. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.29 and a 12 month high of C$11.61. The stock has a market cap of C$1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, Senior Officer Erfan Kazemi-Esfahani sold 82,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.29, for a total transaction of C$598,523.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$534,823.56. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 16th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.