Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Workiva Inc. Lowered by Northland Capmk (NYSE:WK)

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Workiva in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for Workiva’s current full-year earnings is ($1.73) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Workiva’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.90) EPS.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.20. Workiva had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,024.28%. The company had revenue of $143.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.22 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Workiva from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

NYSE:WK opened at $87.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31. Workiva has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $124.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.63.

In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 9,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $827,022.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,649,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 9,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $827,022.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,649,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 7,818 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $707,607.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,180.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WK. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Workiva by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,098,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,283,000 after purchasing an additional 32,923 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $882,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

