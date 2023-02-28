Brokers Offer Predictions for Tellurian Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Tellurian in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tellurian’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tellurian’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.

Tellurian Trading Down 1.9 %

Institutional Trading of Tellurian

NYSEAMERICAN:TELL opened at $1.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $862.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.31. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $6.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 14.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 33,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 57,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Tellurian by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tellurian

In related news, Director Charif Souki sold 1,793,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $3,442,932.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,866,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,583,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,985,210 shares of company stock valued at $16,817,119. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that include an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.