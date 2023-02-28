United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $4.31 Per Share

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $4.31 for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $18.50 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $26.14 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UTHR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $246.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 9.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.95. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.89, for a total transaction of $195,923.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,060.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.89, for a total transaction of $195,923.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,060.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $2,220,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,078.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,420 shares of company stock valued at $52,271,649. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

