Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Veracyte, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Veracyte in a report released on Wednesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Veracyte’s current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Veracyte’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VCYT. StockNews.com upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $24.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -47.56 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.99. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $32.40.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.92 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Veracyte by 358.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Veracyte by 90.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Veracyte during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Veracyte by 712.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $27,651.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,169.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $2,260,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,984.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $27,651.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,169.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,937 shares of company stock worth $4,824,942. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

