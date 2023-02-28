Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Stantec in a report released on Thursday, February 23rd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$71.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Stantec from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$86.56.

Stantec Trading Up 0.2 %

Stantec Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$79.40 on Monday. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$53.12 and a twelve month high of C$83.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$68.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$65.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

