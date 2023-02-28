Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Travel + Leisure Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Travel + Leisure in a report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Travel + Leisure’s current full-year earnings is $5.42 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TNL. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

Shares of TNL opened at $41.95 on Monday. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $59.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.68.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.96 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $34,027.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,336,000 after purchasing an additional 86,650 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter valued at $644,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 342,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after buying an additional 42,806 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It provides vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe, Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands, and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

