Xencor, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xencor in a report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xencor’s current full-year earnings is ($2.60) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.52) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on XNCR. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, February 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday. Cowen initiated coverage on Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

XNCR stock opened at $32.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -35.62 and a beta of 0.72. Xencor has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.91.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $21.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.24 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Xencor by 324.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xencor during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Xencor by 364.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 203.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $100,899.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

