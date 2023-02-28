FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.85) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.35). The consensus estimate for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.71) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.21) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eledon Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ:ELDN opened at $2.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.97. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group acquired a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

