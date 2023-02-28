The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €14.10 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.10 ($15.00) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €11.60 ($12.34) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($11.70) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a €15.60 ($16.60) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($15.96) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($10.11) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Commerzbank Price Performance

Shares of CBK stock opened at €11.16 ($11.87) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.40. Commerzbank has a one year low of €5.17 ($5.50) and a one year high of €11.60 ($12.34). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is €8.37.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

