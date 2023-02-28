Oppenheimer Comments on WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

WSC has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $51.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.54. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $53.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 113.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

