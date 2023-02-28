Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€66.00” Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €66.00 ($70.21) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($63.83) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($57.45) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €61.30 ($65.21) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($58.51) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €66.00 ($70.21) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement Price Performance

Shares of HEI opened at €65.38 ($69.55) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.06. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €38.73 ($41.20) and a fifty-two week high of €66.26 ($70.49). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €59.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €51.45.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.