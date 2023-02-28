HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €66.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €66.00 ($70.21) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €54.00 ($57.45) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($58.51) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €61.30 ($65.21) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($63.83) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.83) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

HeidelbergCement Price Performance

HeidelbergCement stock opened at €65.38 ($69.55) on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €38.73 ($41.20) and a 12 month high of €66.26 ($70.49). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €59.52 and its 200-day moving average is €51.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

