Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Raised to GBX 3,000 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,950 ($35.60) to GBX 3,000 ($36.20) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHEL. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,987 ($36.04) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.61) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.41) to GBX 3,000 ($36.20) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,750 ($33.18) price target on Shell in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,947.45 ($35.57).

Shell Stock Performance

LON SHEL opened at GBX 2,536.50 ($30.61) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,404.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,348.87. The company has a market cap of £175.78 billion, a PE ratio of 534.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.67. Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,588.75 ($31.24).

Shell Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.25. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 2,021.05%.

In related news, insider Andrew Mackenzie bought 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,418 ($29.18) per share, with a total value of £199,122.30 ($240,282.73). In other news, insider Andrew Mackenzie bought 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,418 ($29.18) per share, with a total value of £199,122.30 ($240,282.73). Also, insider Wael Sawan purchased 7,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($29.95) per share, for a total transaction of £179,026.66 ($216,033.14). Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

