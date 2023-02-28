National Bank Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boyd Group Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.80. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.63 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BYD. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$205.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. ATB Capital raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$255.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$200.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$228.00.

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$217.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.05, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.12. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$117.48 and a one year high of C$222.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$210.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$199.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. This is a positive change from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is presently 29.65%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

