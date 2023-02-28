Brookline Capital Management Comments on Apexigen, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:APGN)

Apexigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGN – Get Rating) – Brookline Capital Management lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Apexigen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.36). Brookline Capital Management has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apexigen’s current full-year earnings is ($1.79) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Apexigen’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Apexigen in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Apexigen in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Apexigen stock opened at $0.87 on Monday. Apexigen has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APGN. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apexigen in the 3rd quarter worth about $692,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Apexigen during the third quarter valued at approximately $577,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Apexigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apexigen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apexigen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 28.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apexigen Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology. It develops a pipeline of product candidates, including APX005M, a humanized agonist antibody that is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors, such as melanoma, esophageal and gastroesophageal junction, sarcoma, and rectal and ovarian cancers in combination with immunotherapy, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and cancer vaccines; and APX601, a humanized antagonist antibody that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of multiple tumor indications, as well as APX801, an NK cell engager to activate natural killer cells to killing of tumor cells.

