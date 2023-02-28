FY2022 EPS Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Reduced by Edison Inv. Res (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Edison Inv. Res dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now forecasts that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WPM. Raymond James reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.71.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 1.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $41.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.56. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.82 and its 200 day moving average is $37.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 710.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

