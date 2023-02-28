Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.83) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($42.55) price objective on Basf in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €68.00 ($72.34) target price on Basf in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($58.51) target price on Basf in a report on Friday, January 20th. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($56.38) target price on Basf in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($71.28) target price on Basf in a report on Monday, January 9th.

ETR:BAS opened at €47.89 ($50.95) on Friday. Basf has a 12 month low of €37.90 ($40.32) and a 12 month high of €66.15 ($70.37). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €51.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of €46.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. The firm has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

