Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Wendy’s in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wendy’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.53.

WEN opened at $22.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. Wendy’s has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $23.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wendy’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,948,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,332,000 after buying an additional 425,575 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,495,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,044,000 after acquiring an additional 226,667 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,131,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,911,000 after purchasing an additional 282,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Wendy’s by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,023,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,053,000 after purchasing an additional 101,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

