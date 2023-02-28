FY2022 EPS Estimates for Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Lowered by Analyst

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alta Equipment Group in a report released on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alta Equipment Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Alta Equipment Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:ALTG opened at $18.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $598.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.90 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Alta Equipment Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.00%.
Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.
