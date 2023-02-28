Spectris’ (SXS) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,650 ($44.04) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Spectris to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 3,835 ($46.28) to GBX 3,470 ($41.87) in a report on Monday, February 20th.

Spectris Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Spectris stock opened at GBX 3,509 ($42.34) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.07. Spectris has a 52-week low of GBX 2,371 ($28.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,531 ($42.61). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,163.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,034.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,318.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Spectris Increases Dividend

About Spectris

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a GBX 51.30 ($0.62) dividend. This is a positive change from Spectris’s previous dividend of $24.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,075.47%.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

