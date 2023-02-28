FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Issued By Edison Inv. Res (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Edison Inv. Res lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. CSFB boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 1.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$55.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 18.18, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$57.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$50.00. The company has a market cap of C$25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.46. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$39.05 and a 1-year high of C$65.45.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 24,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$1,344,952.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,645,102.53. In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 32,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.27, for a total value of C$1,773,000.90. Also, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 24,905 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$1,344,952.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,645,102.53. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,100 shares of company stock worth $4,325,858. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.