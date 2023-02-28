Research Analysts Set Expectations for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group in a report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SNC-Lavalin Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNC. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. ATB Capital cut their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered SNC-Lavalin Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.00.

TSE:SNC opened at C$28.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.39. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of C$21.27 and a 1-year high of C$33.11. The firm has a market cap of C$4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.41.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

