JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€67.80” Price Target for Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.80 ($72.13) target price on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GXI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($95.74) target price on Gerresheimer in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($103.19) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €98.50 ($104.79) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research report on Monday, February 20th.

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

Gerresheimer Stock Performance

GXI opened at €84.50 ($89.89) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €62.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.19. Gerresheimer has a 12-month low of €46.66 ($49.64) and a 12-month high of €84.50 ($89.89).

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.