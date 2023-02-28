WPP (LON:WPP) Given New GBX 1,300 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,260 ($15.20) to GBX 1,300 ($15.69) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WPP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WPP to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 920 ($11.10) to GBX 1,158 ($13.97) in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays raised WPP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.48) price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on WPP from GBX 915 ($11.04) to GBX 864 ($10.43) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,130.29 ($13.64).

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Stock Up 0.7 %

WPP stock opened at GBX 1,039 ($12.54) on Friday. WPP has a twelve month low of GBX 713 ($8.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,095.50 ($13.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of £11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,731.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 929.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 841.69.

WPP Increases Dividend

WPP Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a GBX 24.40 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from WPP’s previous dividend of $15.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,500.00%.

(Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.