CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) PT Set at €77.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €77.00 ($81.91) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €84.00 ($89.36) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, February 17th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($63.83) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of EVD opened at €62.70 ($66.70) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €40.32 ($42.89) and a 12-month high of €67.75 ($72.07). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €62.94 and a 200 day moving average price of €56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 1.35.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

