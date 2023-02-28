Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €53.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($56.38) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €68.00 ($72.34) target price on Basf in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($52.13) target price on Basf in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($42.55) target price on Basf in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($60.64) target price on Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($58.51) target price on Basf in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €47.89 ($50.95) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is €51.01 and its 200-day moving average is €46.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. Basf has a 1-year low of €37.90 ($40.32) and a 1-year high of €66.15 ($70.37).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

