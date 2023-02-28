Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($71.28) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($58.51) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($58.51) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €68.00 ($72.34) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($48.94) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($42.55) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Basf stock opened at €47.89 ($50.95) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €51.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €46.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Basf has a 52-week low of €37.90 ($40.32) and a 52-week high of €66.15 ($70.37).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

