Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX) PT Set at €68.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($72.34) price objective on Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KBX. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($56.38) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($70.21) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €59.00 ($62.77) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($73.40) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €74.00 ($78.72) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Knorr-Bremse Stock Performance

Shares of ETR KBX opened at €65.80 ($70.00) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.68. Knorr-Bremse has a 12 month low of €42.31 ($45.01) and a 12 month high of €80.24 ($85.36). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €59.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €52.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.98.

Knorr-Bremse Company Profile

Knorr-Bremse AG develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

