AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($35.11) price target on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CS. UBS Group set a €33.30 ($35.43) price target on AXA in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($36.17) price objective on AXA in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €32.50 ($34.57) price target on AXA in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €31.50 ($33.51) price objective on AXA in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.50 ($32.45) price objective on AXA in a research note on Friday.

AXA Price Performance

Shares of AXA stock opened at €29.38 ($31.25) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €27.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of €26.00. AXA has a one year low of €22.13 ($23.54) and a one year high of €27.69 ($29.46).

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

