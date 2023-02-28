Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Engie (EPA:ENGI) a €15.50 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($16.49) target price on Engie (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($24.47) price objective on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.50 ($20.74) price objective on shares of Engie in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €15.50 ($16.49) target price on shares of Engie in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Engie alerts:

Engie Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EPA ENGI opened at €13.96 ($14.86) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €13.28 and its 200-day moving average price is €13.16. Engie has a 1-year low of €12.16 ($12.94) and a 1-year high of €15.16 ($16.13).

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.