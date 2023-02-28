National Bankshares Raises GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target to C$50.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

