StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target Cut to C$7.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SVI. Raymond James reduced their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. National Bankshares set a C$7.00 price target on StorageVault Canada and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

Shares of StorageVault Canada stock opened at C$6.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.42. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of C$3.68 and a 12 month high of C$7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

