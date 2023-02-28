Tasca Resources (CVE:TAC) Price Target Lowered to C$16.50 at TD Securities

Tasca Resources (CVE:TAC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Tasca Resources Trading Up ?
Shares of TAC opened at C$0.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$909,020.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85. Tasca Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.03 and a 1-year high of C$0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.
About Tasca Resources
Further Reading
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Tasca Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tasca Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.