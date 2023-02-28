Tasca Resources (CVE:TAC) Price Target Lowered to C$16.50 at TD Securities

Tasca Resources (CVE:TAC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of TAC opened at C$0.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$909,020.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85. Tasca Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.03 and a 1-year high of C$0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Tasca Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Handcamp property covering an area of 2,100 hectares located in Newfoundland; and a property in the burgeoning Moosehead Gold area of north-central Newfoundland covering an area of 600 hectares, as well as Selish Mountain property, a 290 hectare block located to the southwest of Merritt, British Columbia.

