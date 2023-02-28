Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Receives $76.10 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.10.

Several research firms have commented on PB. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 12.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,805,000 after acquiring an additional 244,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

NYSE:PB opened at $73.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.84. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $64.69 and a 1-year high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $346.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.52 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

