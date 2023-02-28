Analysts Set Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Price Target at $0.52

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.52.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Meyer Burger Technology from CHF 0.46 to CHF 0.42 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Meyer Burger Technology Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MYBUF opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55. Meyer Burger Technology has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $0.77.

Meyer Burger Technology Company Profile

Meyer Burger Technology AG engages in the development of systems and production equipment for the solar photovoltaic market. It operates through the following segments: Modules, Photovoltaics, and Specialized Technologies. The Modules segment manufactures solar cells and modules. The Photovoltaics segment includes the processing of solar cells, solar modules and solar systems with its portfolio of systems, production equipment and services.

