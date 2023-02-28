Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Receives $4.07 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.07.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAPMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Saipem from €1.75 ($1.86) to €1.95 ($2.07) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Saipem in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of Saipem from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Saipem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Saipem Trading Down 10.1 %

OTCMKTS SAPMY opened at $0.29 on Friday. Saipem has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $12.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

