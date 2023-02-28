Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Receives $1.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.88.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGLE shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Performance
AGLE opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics
About Aeglea BioTherapeutics
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.