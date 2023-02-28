Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Receives $1.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGLE shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AGLE opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 5,347,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,890,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,068 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 900,524 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 284.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,131,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 234,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

