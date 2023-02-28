New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Receives $9.95 Consensus PT from Brokerages

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.95.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NYCB shares. DA Davidson started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE NYCB opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $11.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.04.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.71 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $1,207,859.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,207,859.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,676.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 41,800 shares of company stock worth $858,186 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,902,000 after purchasing an additional 444,458 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,750,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,681,486 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,944,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,003,000 after purchasing an additional 845,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,241,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 6,891,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,271,000 after purchasing an additional 377,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Further Reading

