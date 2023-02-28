Brokerages Set Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Price Target at $70.75

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.75.

PBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of PBH opened at $60.49 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $67.45. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day moving average of $57.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,337 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $35,336,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 346.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 599,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,547,000 after purchasing an additional 464,752 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,094.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 452,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,536,000 after purchasing an additional 414,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 633,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,552,000 after purchasing an additional 183,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

