Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Receives $147.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 22,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of WTS stock opened at $175.48 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $116.31 and a 1 year high of $181.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.24. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $501.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.04%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Featured Articles

