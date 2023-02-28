Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Receives $41.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.20.

MAIN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $42.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.33. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,352,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,883,000 after acquiring an additional 308,849 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,730,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,683,000 after acquiring an additional 50,701 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,949,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 662,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after buying an additional 71,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 500,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,514,000 after buying an additional 37,161 shares in the last quarter. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

