Analysts Set Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Price Target at GBX 2,950

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,950 ($35.60).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Schroders Stock Up 1.4 %

LON:SDR opened at GBX 496.30 ($5.99) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of £7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,459.71, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.25. Schroders has a 52-week low of GBX 348 ($4.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 551.17 ($6.65). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 472.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 879.18.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

