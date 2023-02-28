Brokerages Set Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) Target Price at $6.88

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.88.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Membership Collective Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Membership Collective Group in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCG opened at $6.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $366.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.09. Membership Collective Group has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $9.63.

In other Membership Collective Group news, Director Mark Ein bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 621,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,718.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Membership Collective Group news, Director Mark Ein bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 621,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,718.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Caring bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,075.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 358,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,120 over the last three months. 73.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCG. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Membership Collective Group by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 8,516,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,967 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the second quarter worth approximately $5,839,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Membership Collective Group by 275.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,151,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 844,326 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Membership Collective Group by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,025,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 394,745 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

