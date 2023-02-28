Analysts Set F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) PT at $15.30

Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.30.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FNB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,631.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,921.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 4.1% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNB stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $13.19. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Featured Articles

