Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Receives $28.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

RPTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

NASDAQ RPTX opened at $10.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $442.68 million, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 0.03. Repare Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $18.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.55.

In other news, Director Davis Jerel sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,094,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,511,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 30.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

