Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Receives $3.31 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.31.

ELROF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Elior Group from €2.50 ($2.66) to €4.22 ($4.49) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays downgraded Elior Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Elior Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised Elior Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Elior Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Get Elior Group alerts:

Elior Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELROF opened at $2.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85. Elior Group has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $2.85.

Elior Group Company Profile

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elior Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elior Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.