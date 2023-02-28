PACCAR Stock Set to Split on Wednesday, March 8th (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) shares are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, March 8th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, December 6th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th.

PACCAR Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $72.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.86. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $76.12.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 10.45%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on PACCAR from $92.00 to $108.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research lowered PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on PACCAR from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 31,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $3,485,579.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,182 shares in the company, valued at $356,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,675 shares of company stock valued at $11,461,275 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,907,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,441,000 after purchasing an additional 671,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,912,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,915,000 after acquiring an additional 449,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,825,000 after acquiring an additional 185,824 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,999,000 after acquiring an additional 145,811 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,040 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

See Also

